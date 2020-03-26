Woodford issues disaster proclamation

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board was updated and dealt with its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at its monthly meeting this past Thursday. The meeting was pushed back two days due to a conflict with the election.

Woodford County Health Department Administrator Hillary Aggertt presented an update about the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“It is an ever changing situation, but every action we take will save a life,” Aggertt said.

She added forms of the coronavirus have been around for quite some time with minimal effects on humans. However, like many viruses, this one began to mutate and infect humans rapidly.

Concerned about COVID-19?

