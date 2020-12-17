Woodford officers arrest two in burglary ring

EUREKA – Additional arrests are likely soon in regard to a burglary ring that has gone on in Marshall, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

According to Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword, Woodford Co. Sheriff's Office personnel and others apprehended two men this past weekend in East Peoria in connection with at least six business burglaries. Clifford D. Branham, 52, of LaRose and Otis D. Harrell, 40, of Benson were being held in the Woodford Co. Jail, each on $500,000 bond. The individuals must post $50,000 apiece to be released.

Branham and Harrell are suspected of being key figures in the burglaries, which have taken place over the past several months. Other suspects are being sought.

According to Tipsword, the businesses that were burglarized have been located in standalone facilities and strip malls. The alleged burglars do not appear to be focusing on one particular type of business or product.

"I would say scattershooting, but they're looking for opportunity, too," Tipsword said. "They're pretty brazen."