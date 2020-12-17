Woodford officers arrest two in burglary ring

EUREKA – Additional arrests are likely soon in regard to a burglary ring that has gone on in Marshall, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.
According to Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword, Woodford Co. Sheriff's Office personnel and others apprehended two men this past weekend in East Peoria in connection with at least six business burglaries. Clifford D. Branham, 52, of LaRose and Otis D. Harrell, 40, of Benson were being held in the Woodford Co. Jail, each on $500,000 bond. The individuals must post $50,000 apiece to be released.
Branham and Harrell are suspected of being key figures in the burglaries, which have taken place over the past several months. Other suspects are being sought.
According to Tipsword, the businesses that were burglarized have been located in standalone facilities and strip malls. The alleged burglars do not appear to be focusing on one particular type of business or product.
"I would say scattershooting, but they're looking for opportunity, too," Tipsword said. "They're pretty brazen."
The burglaries in Woodford Co. appear to have taken place in multiple municipalities. Tipsword declined to go into specifics, but the El Paso Police Department was among law-enforcement agencies that assisted Sheriff's Deputies in the Branham and Harrell arrests. Also helping were officers from the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office, the East Peoria and Washington Police Departments and the Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group.
Tipsword added some of the Tazewell Co. burglaries took place in a single business district. He expected his office to release additional information soon on specifics.
