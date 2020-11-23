Woodford passes tax levy

EUREKA - At this past Tuesday's meeting, the Woodford County Board approved its annual tax levy in the total amount of $5,134,109.
The following individual levies were as follows: general corporate, $976,365; extension levy, $161,404; Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), $707,800; Social Security, $423,000; health department, $142,623; Mentally Deficient Persons (MDP), $258,812; tort, $575,000; highway department, $944,553; county bridge, $472,276 and matching funds, $472,276.
In addition, the board also approved its annual appropriations ordinance in the total amount of $25,795,998.
