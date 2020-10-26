Woodford ponders non-union employee salaries

EUREKA - The county board has approved a tentative budget that mostly reflects flat expenses from last year’s budget with the exception of salaries. But, salaries for non-union, non-contractual employees were a major point of discussion prior to the action taken at this past Tuesday night's meeting.

The finance committee had originally asked department heads to follow three directives as much as possible when formulating budgets this year, not knowing the effect the COVID-19 pandemic might have on revenue estimates. Those directives included avoiding extra or special expenses, keeping line items as flat as possible whenever possible and making raises for non-contractual, non-union employees up to two percent.

There were two department heads who asked for higher raises for employees under their supervision. Probation head Matt Noar requested four percent salary hikes for two employees who had taken on more work, which included managing simple cases. He also indicated probation administration workers are making $14.18 per hour, while union workers who walk in the door are making $15 per hour.

“We’re asking them to do more and more work, (and paying them less than union employees)” Noar said. He also added his non-union office workers recently requested copies of the union contract and are considering joining.