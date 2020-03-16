Woodford resident tests positive for virus, as cases continue to climb

In Peoria, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center discouraged all visitors and added those who appeared sick may be asked to leave.

State and county health offices from Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties have notified people who may have been exposed to the GH patient.

“We understand that individuals in our community are at the point where they want to know if they have had exposure and we are trying to do our contact tracing to understand who might be at high risk with this individual,” said Woodford County Health Administrator Hillary Aggertt. “For the general population at large, I would say it is low risk, but we are still evaluating that in our investigation process.”

Aggertt and others stressed the importance of contacting a doctor if one feels sick rather than going to an emergency room.

The patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, Mattoon, appears to be a Cumberland Co. resident in his 70s, according to information shared by Pritzker during his press conference. Hospital spokesperson Patty Peterson mentioned the person is self-quarantined.

On Thursday, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.