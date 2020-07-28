You have permission to edit this article.
Woodford seeking location for wind farm hearings

Woodford seeking location for wind farm hearings

EUREKA - Rules surrounding public gatherings due to the coronavirus have created some problematic legal issues for the Woodford County Zoning Board of Appeals. The conservation, planning and zoning committee is in the process of trying to find a site that can accommodate more than 50 people as well as abide by social distancing rules to hold upcoming hearings on an application for a special use permit to construct a wind farm.

According to committee chair Blake Parsons, they expect a crowd of better than 50 to be present at a hearing. That would likely prevent the county board room from being used.

“We have to consider all the details so we can have a smooth hearing,” Parsons said.

Tri-Global Energy is looking at a possible project of between 85 to 100 turbines to be located in the northeastern part of the county that could encompass Clayton, Greene, Minonk, Panola and Roanoke Townships. Chris Green, a representative with the Dallas, Texas-based company, told the county board at a July 21 meeting they plan to apply for a permit sometime in the fall.

See full article on July 30 Woodford County Journal newsstands

