Woolridge take ministerial post in the capital city

  • Updated
The Rev. Scott Woolridge
EUREKA - The Rev. Scott Woolridge has a heart for church congregations in transition. It’s an interest that is fueling his return to the pulpit as interim minister at the First Christian parish in Springfield. He was appointed back in January.

“I’ve had a passion for interim ministry for a long time. That time between settled pastors is so rich. It’s where churches are really open to change in the church,” he commented.

Woolridge, a former resident of the Woodford County seat, brings nearly three decades of experience. He had served as an associate minister with the Christian Church in Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) before he retired a year ago. That position was one he began in 1992 and was the culmination of years of service in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ.). Woolridge is a graduate of Eureka College, where he holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and also obtained a master's in the same field of study. He later taught at EC for a decade.

