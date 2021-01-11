Work begins on new Roanoke offices

ROANOKE - Remodeling recently started on the former Commerce Bank building on West Front Street (Illinois Route 116). At a Jan. 4 meeting, the village board noted work to accommodate local government offices and the Secretary of State’s Drivers’ Facility is well underway.
“The construction is going good,” board member Jeremy Hilton said. “Demolition is pretty well done.”
The board approved a price quote of around $23,000 from Joe’s Seal and Stripe to prepare and seal the two parking lots once weather permits. One of the lots will be used for motorcycle testing with part of the cost being paid by the state. The board noted additional parking spots may eventually be added to the west side of the building for better access to the village offices, but that is not part of the proposed bid that was accepted.
In addition, they also accepted an alternate bid of $2,600 from J. Spencer Construction to remove the vacuum tubes used by the bank. The quote was included as an alternate in the original bid.
See full article on Jan. 14 Woodford County Journal newsstands