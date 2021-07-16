Work to start next week on I-39

MINONK – Pavement patching will begin Monday on a stretch of Interstate 39 south of town. It starts two miles north of Illinois Route 116 (Exit No. 22) and goes into Marshall County to two miles south of Illinois 17 (Exit 35). According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the project will be in both directions and require lane closures. It is expected to be completed in late August. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When possible, alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.