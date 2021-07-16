 Skip to main content
Work to start next week on I-39

  • Updated
MINONK – Pavement patching will begin Monday on a stretch of Interstate 39 south of town. It starts two miles north of Illinois Route 116 (Exit No. 22) and goes into Marshall County to two miles south of Illinois 17 (Exit 35). According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the project will be in both directions and require lane closures. It is expected to be completed in late August. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When possible, alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which has invested $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments so far have included around $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

Updates on the I-39 project can be viewed at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

