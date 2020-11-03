 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck results in fatality

Wreck results in fatality

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BAYVIEW GARDENS – An accident this past week claimed the life of a Peoria man. Gary S. Johnson, 51, was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the scene of the accident on Illinois Route 26 just north of the village located in the western portion of Woodford County.

According to Coroner Tim Ruestman, Johnson and some friends were driving go-karts in the area when his malfunctioned. He apparently was on the Route 26 pavement north of Eichhorn Road when he was struck by a northbound truck. Johnson was attempting to repair the go-kart,

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident happened about 5:45 p.m. No injury status was provided for the driver of the truck, a 63-year-old man from Peru.

An autopsy performed on Sunday revealed Johnson sustained multiple blunt-force injuries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

Swan song for Halloween event
News

Swan song for Halloween event

  • Updated

EUREKA - For the past two decades, 411 Pearson Street has been the hub of Halloween in town. Long known as the “Spook House,” this year’s “Spo…

News

EHS going to remote learning

  • Updated

In lieu of Eureka High School shifting from in-class to remote learning, effective Wednesday through at least Nov. 11, here is a letter from S…

News

Accident claims one

  • Updated

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News