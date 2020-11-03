Wreck results in fatality

BAYVIEW GARDENS – An accident this past week claimed the life of a Peoria man. Gary S. Johnson, 51, was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the scene of the accident on Illinois Route 26 just north of the village located in the western portion of Woodford County.

According to Coroner Tim Ruestman, Johnson and some friends were driving go-karts in the area when his malfunctioned. He apparently was on the Route 26 pavement north of Eichhorn Road when he was struck by a northbound truck. Johnson was attempting to repair the go-kart,

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident happened about 5:45 p.m. No injury status was provided for the driver of the truck, a 63-year-old man from Peru.

An autopsy performed on Sunday revealed Johnson sustained multiple blunt-force injuries.

