Youth is served via recycling business

EUREKA - A recent misty Monday morning finds 14-year-old Daniel Stewart directing his younger siblings, Emmeliese, 12, Peter, 10, and Coraleigh, 6, in the fine art of cleaning 18-gallon recycling bins. “Just a little bit!” he instructs, as his brother attempts an over-zealous application of dish soap to the bins. Daniel adds water and Emmeliese follows with a brush, which she scrubs into the corners of the bins. Peter then tips the water out and they stack the bins in a pyramid formation to allow them to dry.

They are completing a weekly ritual associated with their business, EarthKids Recycling Solutions. Each week, along with 16-year-old Annalivia, and their parents, Dennis and April Stewart, the crew deliver the empty bins to customers in town as well as two other nearby smaller communities. The family will trade the empty bins for bins full of used plastic, paper, cans, glass, and cardboard and return to the house where they sort the recycling and then deliver it to the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC).

The impetus to create the business came from several places at once.

“Our church family was very deliberate about making Creation Care a priority, so we were thinking very seriously about the environmental impact a family of our size can have. At the time, we had five children and found ourselves with copious amounts of plastic. As a homeschooling family with artistic kids, we had paper everywhere. One of our children in particular was very concerned about sustainability but we all believed that Creation Care is a critical part of our calling as Christians. We wanted to do better stewarding our resources than we had been doing,” recalled the former April McClure.

