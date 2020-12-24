Zimmer decides against another term

EUREKA – Two local residents have turned in petitions to run for the mayoral post next spring. Junius Rodriquez and Eric Lind both turned in petitions by this past Monday's deadline. Incumbent Scott Zimmer did not submit a petition.

As a Democrat, Rodriquez sought the 18th Congressional seat versus Republican incumbent Darin LaHood in the 2016 election, which saw LaHood garner just over 72 percent of the vote. Rodriguez received nearly 28 percent of the vote, the second most for a Democrat in the district, despite the fact he ran as a vacancy appointment on a shortened campaign schedule. The next summer, Rodriquez announced he would challenge LaHood again in the fall, but the result was the same.