Adele Stalter

MINONK – Adele L. Stalter, 99, died at 5:55 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home in Minonk with family at her side.

She was born April 22, 1921, in Minonk, the daughter of Roy and Hattie Jury Dovey. She married Elmer L. Stalter Jr. on Aug. 12, 1942, in Minonk. He died Oct. 18, 1997.

Survivors include two sons, David C. Stalter and Larry D. Stalter, both of Minonk; one daughter, Susan M. Powers, Kildeer; four grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Flanigan, Minooka, Beth (Brian) Petersen, Minonk, Valerie (Matt) O’Neall, Ellsworth and Kimberly Stalter, Champaign and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Florence.

Prior to being a mom, Adele worked as a telephone operator in Minonk. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Minonk, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Adele was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with the Rev. Richard Reed officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Minonk Township Cemetery, Minonk.

Memorials may be made to any charity.