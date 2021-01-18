Alice Jacobson 

EUREKA – Alice F. Jacobson, 93, died at 2:48 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born April 29, 1927, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Charles and Alice Westbrook. She married Donald Jacobson on May 26, 1946, in Pasadena, Calif. He died June 2, 2004.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Betty) Jacobson, Dickson, Tenn., and Ronald (Maureen) Jacobson, Spring Grove; eight grandchildren, Joy (Steve) Snyder, Spanish Fork, Utah, Jenny (Bobby) Womble, Dickson, Katie (Cory) Mays, Centerville, Tenn., Becky Jacobson and Daniel Jacobson, both of Henderson, Nev., Eric Jacobson, Sycamore, Brett (Lissette) Jacobson, Chicago and Noelle Jacobson, DeKalb and 11 great-grandchildren, Andy, Ellyn, Kelsey, Madison, Robert, Hunter, Addie, Mariah, Sydney, Max and Christopher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert Jacobson, one sister Eleanor Morehead, and daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Jacobson.

Alice was a cat lover, as fed and took care of 15 at one time. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband and spending time with her family. Alice was an accomplished violinist. She loved to go to the opera, concerts and symphonies with her husband. Alice was loved very much and will be deeply missed.