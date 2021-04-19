Alice Nohl

EUREKA – Alice Marie Nohl, 99, died at 10:38 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born June 25, 1921, in Deer Creek, the daughter of Joshua and Susie Reel Nohl.

Survivors include 18 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, one niece and one nephew.

Alice worked as a housekeeper and nanny in the Peoria area for many years before she retired. She was a member of the Goodfield AC Church. Alice enjoyed gardening and baking. She was especially known for her pies along with a flaky crust. Alice touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka, Heart House or to American Legion Post No. 466, both in Eureka.