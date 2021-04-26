Alice Wettstein

She was born July 22, 1930, on a farm near Benson, the daughter of Tjebbe and Ancke Upts Johnson. She married Mark Lohr on Jan. 15, 1950. She later married Robert Wargo on Oct. 16, 1977. He preceded her in death. She then married Wayne Wettstein on Dec. 24, 1982, in Eureka. He survives.

Alice worked as an assistant principal at Minonk Grade School, where she also did some substitute teaching, was an executive secretary and filling at the stations with Minonk State Bank. She later moved to Eureka, where she worked at Eureka National Bank for two years, a realtor for six years for Eureka Land Co. and 10 years with Century 21 Lakeview Realty. Alice was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eureka, where she taught Sunday school. She loved life, had a flair for decorating her home, loved quilting as well as crocheting afghans. Alice always had a garden that preserved to produce for her family. She was an avid gardener. Alice also was involved with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Before she started in the work force, Alice gave birth to five children in 10 years.