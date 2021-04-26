Alice Wettstein

EUREKA – Alice Ann Wettstein, 90, died at 12:13 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born July 22, 1930, on a farm near Benson, the daughter of Tjebbe and Ancke Upts Johnson. She married Mark Lohr on Jan. 15, 1950. She later married Robert Wargo on Oct. 16, 1977. He preceded her in death. She then married Wayne Wettstein on Dec. 24, 1982, in Eureka. He survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Randy Lohr, El Paso and Rick Lohr, Germantown; two daughters, Jeaneen Lohr Belmar and Nancy Lohr, both of Eureka; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Jeff) Schlarbaum, Broomfield, Colo., and Robin (Mark) Honeg, Irmo, S.C.; one stepson, Kevin (Julie) Wettstein, Winter Park, Fla.; six stepgrandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Hunter, Alexis, Jenna and Max; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Savannah, Madison and Gracie and one brother, Harold (Carol) Johnson, Normal.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, James Lohr.
Alice worked as an assistant principal at Minonk Grade School, where she also did some substitute teaching, was an executive secretary and filling at the stations with Minonk State Bank. She later moved to Eureka, where she worked at Eureka National Bank for two years, a realtor for six years for Eureka Land Co. and 10 years with Century 21 Lakeview Realty. Alice was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eureka, where she taught Sunday school. She loved life, had a flair for decorating her home, loved quilting as well as crocheting afghans. Alice always had a garden that preserved to produce for her family. She was an avid gardener. Alice also was involved with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Before she started in the work force, Alice gave birth to five children in 10 years.
A private family service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka with the Rev. Joe Burns officiating. Visitation will take place Friday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka.
Memorials may be made to the church.