Allen joined the Army National Guard right out of high school in 1959 and served through 1967. He worked for various family businesses, first to help raise Black Angus cattle, later with Schrock Hybrid Corn Co. and Schrock Builders. In 1982, he started his own construction business, Allen Schrock & Sons with his oldest son, Mark, and then added the crane service in 1986. Allen gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in April of 1962 and became a member of the Congerville AC Church, Congerville, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and Bible class song leader. He loved to sing! Allen loved working with the youth, not only in church, but also as a Boy Scout, Cub Scout and 4-H leader. He served on the Eureka District No. 140 school board, where he was on the committee to start the Music Boosters, AC Home of Eureka board, Congerville Village Board and the Congerville Community Club. Allen also volunteered on the Congerville Fire Department for many years. Allen was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working with his children over the years, as he helped them raise and show sheep. Allen always loved seeing all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them how to play Checkers and Monopoly. His greatest legacy was seen through how he lived out his faith daily and continued through the love he had for others. He was a godly man and an inspiration to many. Allen’s love, kindness and gentle spirit showed in everything he did.