BENSON – Angie Haase, 92, died at 4:31 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home in Washington.

She was born Sept. 6, 1928, near Benson, the daughter of Theodore and Angeline Flohr Baumann. She married Lloyd Haase on Feb. 15, 1947, in Benson. He died Jan. 10, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherril (Chuck) West, Washington and Vicki Bittner, East Peoria; five grandchildren, Samantha (Brian) Young, Nicole (Dave) Klings, Colleen Forbes, David (Wendy) Merritt and Jeff (Jennifer) Merritt; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcia Hartzler, Minonk and two sisters-in-law, Norma Haase and Ginny Baumann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Lorna Haase, one sister, Geneva Thompson, two brothers, Everett Baumann and Milford Baumann, and one son-in-law, Dick Bittner.

Angie was a beautician all of her life, as she worked until the age of 78. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson and the Benson American Legion Post No. 454 Auxiliary. Angie loved to crochet, enjoyed water aerobics and loved to dance.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church. Visitation will take place Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Clayton Township Cemetery, Benson. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.