EUREKA – Ann Garey, 67, died at 10:02 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home in Eureka.

She was born Nov. 8, 1952, in Streator, the daughter of Emory and Mildred Schmillen Orth. She married Dennis Garey on March 13, 1971, in Peoria. He survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Shelly (Tim) Henke, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Rachael (Erik) Blackmore, rural El Paso; one son, Adam (Danielle) Garey, Bloomington; nine grandchildren, Kurt, Luke, Samuel, Isaac, Jeremy, Esten, Adrienne, Christopher and Jessica and three brothers, Jeff (Susan) Orth, Gulfport, Miss., Jerry (Karen) Orth, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Tom (Tina) Orth, Whiting, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ann worked at Goodfield State Bank, Carle Eureka Hospital, Eureka College and Methodist College. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, visiting the casinos in the area and liked anything with Elvis Presley.

A private family service will be held at the church with the Rev. Eugene Radosevich. A celebration will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois Foundation.