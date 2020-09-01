Annette Sherman 

Annette, one of six children, grew up during the Great Depression. She attended Davenport Elementary, Eureka High School and Eureka College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 1941, and a second degree in library science from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, in 1942. She worked as a cryptanalytic aide for the Army Signal Corps during World War II, as well as the New York Public Library from 1946 to 1970 and with the Miami-Dade County (Fla,) Public Library System from 1970 to 1986, when she became the head librarian in charge of the Miami Springs branch. Following retirement, Annette lived in Marietta, Ga., from 1991 to 2001 to be near her children and grandchildren. While there, she was active in the John Knox Presbyterian Church, as she sang in the choir. It was there where she met her second husband, whom she traveled extensively with to Europe before his passing. When she returned to Eureka in 2002, she was active in the Eureka Christian Church, as she sang in the choir until the age of 95. Annette was also involved in EC events, as she attended classes each semester. Always connected to the community, she belonged to the EC Alumni Board, Women’s Board, Delta Delta Pi Sorority, American Association of University Women (AAUW), ENK, 4G and the 20th Century Club. In 2010, she was awarded the EC Alumni Award of Merit. Annette was a devoted mother and grandmother and kept in constant touch with her family even though they lived in various areas of the country.