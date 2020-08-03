Arlene deFreese

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK – Arlene Ann deFreese, 78, died at 4:37 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Bloomington, the daughter of Harry and Lorene Punke May. She married Richard deFreese on July 27, 1968, in Benson. He died Jan. 14, 1998, in Minonk.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Kenneth) Goewey, Chillicothe and Denise (Chad) Garey, Carlock; one son, David deFreese, Peoria and two grandchildren, Chanise Garey and Chase Garey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eldon May and Larry May.

Arlene was a homemaker and also worked part-time for Leiken Law Office and Minonk State Bank, both of Minonk, when she was not taking care of her family. She was a lifelong member of Benson Baptist Church in Benson.

Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, with Randy Miller officiating. Visitation will take place this morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk.

Memorials may be made to any charity.