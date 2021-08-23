Arnold Wehking

BENSON – Arnold Lee Wehking, 82, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Lacon Rehab and Nursing in Lacon.

He was born Feb, 9, 1939, in Minonk, the son of Harry and Marie Flohr Wehking. He married Karen Jean Henn on Feb. 14, 1959, in Toluca. She died July 30, 2021.

Survivors include one daughter, Denise (Bob Bohm) Duffy, Toluca; one son, Gary Wehking, Lawrenceburg, Ind.; three grandchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Wehking, Megan (Justin Gardner) Duffy and Ryan (Stephanie) Duffy; one great-grandson, Bryant Lee Wehking; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Kamryn, Jaycee and Zeke and one brother, Wes Wehking, Coronado, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Harold Wehking and one sister, Lyla Mae Wehking.

Arnold, also known as “Wheaties,” worked at Roanoke Concrete in Roanoke for over 45 years before he retired as plant manager. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Benson, which he served numerous times on the church council, served on the Benson Village Board and the Benson Fire Department. The couple lived a full and happy life. They had many friends and loved living in Benson. One of Arnold’s favorite vacation destinations was Eagle River, Wis., where, for many summers, the family went to a cabin on the lake for fishing, boating and waterskiing. Arnold’s antics, quick wit and sense of humor always made others laugh!

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life for the couple will be held Sept. 4 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Clayton Township Cemetery, Benson.

Memorials may be made to the church, Benson Fire & Rescue Department or to Lacon Rehab and Nursing.