Arthur Eigsti

EUREKA – Arthur E. Eigsti, 80, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in Sarasota, Fla.

He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Shelbyville, the son of Peter and Ida Belle Hostetler Eigsti. He married Luella Kennell on March 14, 1959, in Roanoke. She survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Janet (Steve) Kamm, Metamora; one son, Howard (Jayme) Eigsti, Eureka; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Nellie Hostetler, Hesston, Kan., and Edna (Mervin) Chupp, Goshen, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Clarence Eigsti, four sisters, Beulah Eigsti (infant), Bertha Hostetler, Mary Zoss and Rose Ulrich, and two half-sisters, Esther Ulrich and Lillian Ulrich.

Art had a strong faith, which carried him through his last year. He loved to talk about Jesus Christ and shared a Bible verse with almost everyone who visited, which is a memory his family treasures. Art was a lifelong farmer in the Eureka area. He enjoyed baseball and golf, especially the latter with his buddies and his family.