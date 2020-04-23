Arthur Eigsti

EUREKA – Arthur E. Eigsti, 80, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in Sarasota, Fla.
He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Shelbyville, the son of Peter and Ida Belle Hostetler Eigsti. He married Luella Kennell on March 14, 1959, in Roanoke. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Janet (Steve) Kamm, Metamora; one son, Howard (Jayme) Eigsti, Eureka; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Nellie Hostetler, Hesston, Kan., and Edna (Mervin) Chupp, Goshen, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Clarence Eigsti, four sisters, Beulah Eigsti (infant), Bertha Hostetler, Mary Zoss and Rose Ulrich, and two half-sisters, Esther Ulrich and Lillian Ulrich.
Art had a strong faith, which carried him through his last year. He loved to talk about Jesus Christ and shared a Bible verse with almost everyone who visited, which is a memory his family treasures. Art was a lifelong farmer in the Eureka area. He enjoyed baseball and golf, especially the latter with his buddies and his family.
Due to COVID 19, a private family burial will be held in the Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Eureka, with Dennis Kennell officiating. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements. The family will be holding a drive thru at the family farm located at 1560 Reagan Drive, a mile east of Eureka, on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorials may be made for the missionary work of his grandchildren to MARC, 595 Funny River Road, Soldotna, Ark., 99669, in care of Kristen Wenger, or to CRU, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, Fla., 32832, in care of Kevin Kamm.
