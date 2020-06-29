Barb Isaia

Barb graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1967. She worked at Ulrich Manufacturing, Roanoke, where she met her husband. Barb served as the church organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke, where she started playing when she was 13 years old. She also played the organ for St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson, and also used her talents for others playing for numerous weddings and funerals over her lifetime. Barb was always willing to give her time and resources as a member of the Roanoke Women’s Club, was active in volunteering for the Woodford County Relay for Life, and would help organize the annual lunch break for the runners of the Chicago to Peoria St. Jude Run. Most of all though, Barb loved spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to family trips and gatherings. Her granddaughters were the light of her life and she cherished any time she could have with them.