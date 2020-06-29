Barb Isaia

ROANOKE – Barbara S. Isaia, 71, died at 7:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Streator, the daughter of Everett and Pearl Nelson Aeschliman. She married Robert L. Isaia on May 3, 1969, in Roanoke. He died March 30, 2015.
Survivors include one daughter, Melissa (Kurt) Sussman, Volo; one son, Michael (Diane Shynk) Isaia, Germantown Hills; three granddaughters, Taylor Isaia, Brooke Isaia and Hannah Pearl Sussman; three brothers, Wayne Aeschliman, Lakeland, Fla., Roy Aeschliman, Goodfield and Eric (Julie) Aeschliman, Minonk and special caregiver, Brandy Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1967. She worked at Ulrich Manufacturing, Roanoke, where she met her husband. Barb served as the church organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke, where she started playing when she was 13 years old. She also played the organ for St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson, and also used her talents for others playing for numerous weddings and funerals over her lifetime. Barb was always willing to give her time and resources as a member of the Roanoke Women’s Club, was active in volunteering for the Woodford County Relay for Life, and would help organize the annual lunch break for the runners of the Chicago to Peoria St. Jude Run. Most of all though, Barb loved spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to family trips and gatherings. Her granddaughters were the light of her life and she cherished any time she could have with them.
A private family service took place Monday. Visitation was Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or to the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Foundation (JDRF).
