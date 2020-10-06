Barbara Bradle

EUREKA – Barbara L. Bradle, 91, died at 4:26 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born Oct. 7, 1928, in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Dana and Reva Sweet Goodnow. She married James J. Rippon Sr. She later married Clyde W. Bradle. He died June 8, 1996, in Eureka.

Survivors include one daughter, Jamie L. (Richard) Clark, Wonewoc, Wis.; two sons, Robert A. (Cindy) Rippon, Benson and Kevin L. Rippon, Eureka; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Patricia (Rick) Lafayette, Springfield, Vt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, James J. Rippon, Jr., and Gary L. Rippon, one sister and two brothers.

Barbara worked as a bookkeeper with Northern Propane Gas for over 25 years before she retired. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and the Woodford County Historical Society, where she served as president and treasurer, and all of Eureka. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, studying genealogy and traveling.

Visitation will be held Oct. 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Five Points in Washington. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Woodford County Historical Society.