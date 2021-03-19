Barbara Reed 

EUREKA – Barbara May Reed Wind Walker, 74, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Rock Island, the daughter of Chester and Lorena Engle Reed.

Survivors include one sister, Alice Fuller and many nieces and nephews from the Fuller and Johnson families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, the Rev. Robert Fuller, one sister and one brother-in-law, Mary (Robert) Johnson, and one niece, Theresa Fuller-Frost.

Barbara worked at the Arc of the Quad Cities of Rock Island, EP!C in Peoria and the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC), Eureka. She was a member of six different Native American organizations as well as First Baptist Temple Church in Eureka. Barbara was proud of her many medals earned through the Special Olympics.

Services will be held April 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Stephen Barr officiating. Visitation will take place April 17 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. COV1D-19 protocols will be observed. With Barbara’s roots with the Pikuni’ Clan of the Blackfeet Nation, a ceremony in her honor will be held later in the year.