Barbara Stafford

EUREKA – Barbara Jean Stafford, 85, died at 7:51 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Eureka with family by her side.

She was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Taylorville, the daughter of Guy and Virginia Stockton Ballard. She married Lenon Clay Stafford on Feb. 15, 1958, in Detroit, Mich. He died Nov. 2, 2002.

Survivors include two sons, David (Sharon) Stafford and Bob (Susan) Stafford, both of Eureka; one daughter, Alicia (Bryan) Ellsworth, Eureka; one brother, David (Marcella) Ballard and four sisters, Marlene Dunn, Marcia Smith, Patty Huddleston and Marie Crowder.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Douglas Stafford and Guy Thomas Stafford.

Barbara was a member of the Chapel of the Little Flock Church, Eureka.

A private family service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka with her son, David Stafford, officiating. Visitation will take place Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are suggested at the visitation. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka.

Memorials may be made to the church.