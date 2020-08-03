Barbara Stringer

Barbara grew up on a farm and later married a handsome farmer. For over 60 years, the couple celebrated their anniversary to their honeymoon destination at Starved Rock near Utica. She worked at Eureka Hospital (presently Carle Eureka Hospital), Eureka, for 20 years. She was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, Eureka Garden Club and the Roanoke Home Extension. Barbara donated eight gallons of blood to the American Red Cross throughout her life. She also volunteered at the Eureka Food Pantry, Et Cetera Shop, also of Eureka, and the Mennonite Relief Sale. Barbara enjoyed baking, crafting and creating beautiful pressed flower greeting cards. She loved her family, the farm and her faith. Barbara set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.