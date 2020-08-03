WASHBURN – Barbara Stringer, 86, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, of natural causes at her home in Washburn and surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Roanoke, the daughter of Dennis and Clara Miller Kempf. She married Ivis Stringer on March 16, 1952, on the Kempf family farm outside of Roanoke. He survives.
Other survivors include three daughters, Pam (Landy) Tangbakken, Roanoke, Diane (Louie) Davenport, Secor and Carolyn (Roger) Kenagy, Eureka; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one brother, Dale Kempf, Manton, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dolly Werner.
Barbara grew up on a farm and later married a handsome farmer. For over 60 years, the couple celebrated their anniversary to their honeymoon destination at Starved Rock near Utica. She worked at Eureka Hospital (presently Carle Eureka Hospital), Eureka, for 20 years. She was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, Eureka Garden Club and the Roanoke Home Extension. Barbara donated eight gallons of blood to the American Red Cross throughout her life. She also volunteered at the Eureka Food Pantry, Et Cetera Shop, also of Eureka, and the Mennonite Relief Sale. Barbara enjoyed baking, crafting and creating beautiful pressed flower greeting cards. She loved her family, the farm and her faith. Barbara set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will be holding a drive-through visitation this Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the church cemetery. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church, 1195 County Road 1600 East, Eureka, 61530.
