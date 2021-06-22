Bernard Bucher

EUREKA – Bernard "Doc" Bucher, Jr., 73, died at 7:20 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home in Eureka with family at his side.

He was born May 12, 1948, in Washington, the son of Bernard and Emma King Bucher Sr. He married Sue Mathews on July 6, 1968, in Washington, IL. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Geoff (Kay) Bucher, Washington and Jake (Renee) Bucher, Eureka; two daughters, Elizabeth (Scott) Curry and Katherine Bucher, both of Eureka and five grandchildren, Nicholas Bucher, Haley Bucher, Megan Bucher, Michael Curry and Carson Bucher.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bernie owned and operated a dental practice in Eureka for 43 years before he retired in 2019. He was one of the founding members of the Woodford County Health Department, Eureka, and served as the president of the board from 1990 until his retirement in 2019. Bernie was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Joe Burns officiating. Per Bernie’s request, there will be no visitation. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria.