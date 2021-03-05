Bernice Knapp

ROANOKE – Bernice R. “Bernie” Knapp, 90, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Morton, the daughter of Frank and Naomi Grimm Bauman. She married Willis “Bake” Knapp on June 26, 1949, in Morton.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynn (John) Getz and Julie (Dave) Schumacher, both of Eureka, and Janet (Ben) Leman, Congerville, 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Virginia Streitmatter, Princeville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Stanley Knapp, three sisters, four brothers and one granddaughter, Leigh.

Bernice was a member of the Congerville AC Church, Congerville. She was known for her servant heart and loving nature. Bernice was hospitable to all and had a talent for cooking and baking. She loved the Lord, her family and her church. Bernice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gift to anyone who knew her and will be remembered for her warm, genuine presence.