MINONK – Beth Folkers, 101, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home in Wayzata, Minn.

She was born in the home of her grandparents, Charles and Lizzy Brown, in El Paso, and the daughter of Cassell C. and Mabel Brown Kingdon. She married Milan Folkers on Aug. 22, 1942, in Beloit, Wis. He died in 2003.

Survivors include one daughter, Beth Kaye (Martin) Lewis; one son, Milan (Gladys) Folkers II; five grandchildren, Derek (Clare) Lewis, Keven (Kelly) Lewis, Milan (Kelly) Folkers III, Kim (Sean) Folkers and Michelle (Steve) Cota; six great-grandchildren, Siena Folkers, Bennett Folkers, Zoey Conner, Luca Conner, Wyatt Cota and Adele Cota; one sister, Iona (Roy) Davis); one nephew, Scott (Tina) Davis and her very special cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, John Folkers Lewis.

From the very beginning, Beth devoted her life to her family. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bradley University, Peoria, in 1943, and did her training at Brokaw Hospital in Bloomington. Beth was the original director of the Lida Home, Minonk. She was a member of the Minonk United Methodist Church, PEO, Eastern Star and Tall Oaks Country Club, rural Toluca. Beth loved watching the University of Illinois football and basketball, as well as the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls. She was an avid bridge player until her final days. Beth’s secret to a strong and healthy life was endless amounts of ice cream—her major food group.

A private family service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.