Betty Bill 

ROANOKE – Betty J. Bill, 99, died at 5:05 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

She was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Gridley, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys Zimmerman Punke. She married Donald L. Bill Sr. on Oct. 26, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa. He died April, 11, 1996.

Survivors include one son, Donald L. (Laurel) Bill Jr., Anchorage, Alaska; two daughters, Donna Gaffney, East Peoria and Christine (Jerry) Osko, Metamora; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Marilyn (Ray) Evans, Bradford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Venessa Bastian, two brothers and five sisters

Betty was a homemaker and also worked at Schierer’s Dairy, Roanoke, for 17 years before she retired. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Betty loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed playing cards.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.