× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

EUREKA – Betty S. Burbank, 85, died at 10:48 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Ozark, Ark., the daughter of Walter and Mary Sumner Mason. She married William Burbank on June 5, 1955, in Altus, Ark. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Nena Burbank and April Burbank, both of Eureka, and Twila Delmar, Chico, Calif.; two grandchildren, Gabrielle (Addison) Larios and Dylan Delmar; two great-grandchildren, Killian Larios and Korra Larios, and one sister, Carol Young, Germantown, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Buddy Mason.

Betty loved to spend time in the garden and in her spare time loved to read. She attended Eureka Bible Church, rural Eureka.

A private family service will be held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev, Aaron Zehr officiating. It can be viewed at http://vcloud.blueframetech.com/broadcast/embed/182645. A private burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Burbank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.