Bill Hinkle 

BENSON – William “Bill” E. Hinkle, 73, died 4:05 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home in Benson.

He was born March 6, 1947, in Pontiac, the son of Glenn and Betty Bursott Hinkle. He married Treva Ehlers on April 19, 1975, in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Tony (Heidi) Hinkle, Congerville, Jim Hinkle, Metamora and Eric (Juanita) Smith, Peoria; five grandchildren, Tucker Hinkle and Cooper Hinkle, both of Congerville, C.J. Gazza, Amboy, Paige Smith and Austin Smith, both of Peoria; one great-grandson, Kenny Gazza, Amboy and two brothers, Dave (Phyllis) Hinkle, Dunlap and Tom (Tammy) Hinkle, Scottville, Ky..

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred “Fritz” Hinkle.

Bill graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1965. He served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. Bill was a lifelong trucker, as he worked for Frate Service, Scholastic Books, Brubaker Trucking and Federal Logistics over his career before he retired July 31, 2019. He also worked for 10 years with Caterpillar. Bill was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Benson, Benson American Legion Post No. 454 and the Secor Sportsman’s Club. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing.