Coach started his teaching career at Roanoke-Benson High School during the 1976-77 school year and never left. During that time, he taught classes the majority of the time and ended his academic career as the dean of students at the junior high in Benson before he retired in 2013. He was R-B’s varsity baseball coach from 1979 to 2014 and also served as coach in cross country, softball, junior varsity (JV) and varsity girls’ basketball, JV and varsity boys’ basketball and baseball at the junior high. Coach also was the high school’s athletic director. He had many successful teams on the baseball diamond that included eight regional championships, four sectional titles and four appearances in the state finals, which included an undefeated champion in 1995. Among his accolades was induction into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1994, Bloomington-Normal Officials HOF in 2014 and the Greater Peoria Sports HOF in 2015. Coach had a love for his players and always called his players his “sons” that he never had. His dedication to his players and the joy and pride he had to watch them succeed off the field is what truly defined him as a leader. That leadership and respect was rewarded in 2019 when the R-B baseball diamond was officially renamed Bill Zeman Field. When he was not coaching, Coach loved to fish, watch his beloved Chicago Cubs and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). He especially enjoyed spending time with family, his precious grandchildren and any time away vacationing at the cabin in Arkansas. Coach will truly be missed.