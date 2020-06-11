ROANOKE – Bob Hix, 87, died peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, in Pine Grove, Calif., surrounded by his family.
He was born March 17, 1933, in Milford, the son of Ira and Margaret Zimmerman Hix. He married Marge Brubaker. She survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Tamara Hix, Peoria and Beth (John) Mangan, Pine Grove and two grandchildren, Tyler Mangan, Felton, Calif., and Claire Mangan, Pine Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was an only child. Growing up, he was a good student, athlete and Boy Scout. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict as a staff sergeant with the 36th Engineers Group. After his service, Bob returned to college and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, through the GI bill. He also obtained a master’s degree in media from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley. The couple both accepted teaching positions in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60. They taught at Sowers Elementary for 31 years before each retired. Bob always lived a life of service to the community, as he served on the Roanoke Fire Department for 40 years alongside Lyn Reviere and Merlin Getz, a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts and many years with the local and county Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) alongside Russ Furr and Mike Oltman. He was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church in Roanoke, where he sang in the choir. Bob was proud of his grandson, who followed him into a career in fire service. He was loved, cherished and will be greatly missed with a lot of happy memories to get us through.
Memorials may be made to the fire department or to Fisher House, a charity for veterans and their families (more information can be obtained at www.fisherhouse.org).
