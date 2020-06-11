Bob was an only child. Growing up, he was a good student, athlete and Boy Scout. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict as a staff sergeant with the 36th Engineers Group. After his service, Bob returned to college and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, through the GI bill. He also obtained a master’s degree in media from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley. The couple both accepted teaching positions in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60. They taught at Sowers Elementary for 31 years before each retired. Bob always lived a life of service to the community, as he served on the Roanoke Fire Department for 40 years alongside Lyn Reviere and Merlin Getz, a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts and many years with the local and county Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) alongside Russ Furr and Mike Oltman. He was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church in Roanoke, where he sang in the choir. Bob was proud of his grandson, who followed him into a career in fire service. He was loved, cherished and will be greatly missed with a lot of happy memories to get us through.