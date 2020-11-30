Brandon Hale

MINONK – Brandon Lee Hale, 14, died at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home in Minonk.

He was born June 28, 2006, in Pontiac, the son of Alan and Tammy Kridner Hale.

Survivors include his father, Alan (Gayla) Hale, Sunrise Beach, Mo.; mother, Tammy (Todd Darm) Hale, Minonk; siblings, Brittany (Dalton Starkey) Hale, Madison (Chris Breach) Hale, Christopher Hale, Hayden Darm and Carson Darm, all of Minonk, Alan (Maddie Starkey) Hale Jr., Streator and Kylie Williams, Sunrise Beach; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Brian) Defenbaugh, Manville, Mike (Barb) Kridner of the state of Kentucky, Althea (Melvin) Fechter, Minonk and Danny Darm, Flanagan; two nieces, Lydia Starkey and Elaine Starkey, both of Minonk; aunts and uncles, Bo Darm, Minonk, Robyn (Steve) Williams, East Peoria, Jeff (Ashlyn) Flowers, Graymont, Tabby Flowers, Cornell, Carrie Defenbaugh, Pontiac, Kevin (Tabitha) Defenbaugh, Manville and Kelly (Zach) Hert, Grand Ridge; many cousins that he loved and had a close and special bond with and his godparents, Al and Angela Holocker, Metamora.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eber and Wanda Hale.