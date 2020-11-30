Brandon Hale

MINONK – Brandon Lee Hale, 14, died at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home in Minonk.
He was born June 28, 2006, in Pontiac, the son of Alan and Tammy Kridner Hale.
Survivors include his father, Alan (Gayla) Hale, Sunrise Beach, Mo.; mother, Tammy (Todd Darm) Hale, Minonk; siblings, Brittany (Dalton Starkey) Hale, Madison (Chris Breach) Hale, Christopher Hale, Hayden Darm and Carson Darm, all of Minonk, Alan (Maddie Starkey) Hale Jr., Streator and Kylie Williams, Sunrise Beach; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Brian) Defenbaugh, Manville, Mike (Barb) Kridner of the state of Kentucky, Althea (Melvin) Fechter, Minonk and Danny Darm, Flanagan; two nieces, Lydia Starkey and Elaine Starkey, both of Minonk; aunts and uncles, Bo Darm, Minonk, Robyn (Steve) Williams, East Peoria, Jeff (Ashlyn) Flowers, Graymont, Tabby Flowers, Cornell, Carrie Defenbaugh, Pontiac, Kevin (Tabitha) Defenbaugh, Manville and Kelly (Zach) Hert, Grand Ridge; many cousins that he loved and had a close and special bond with and his godparents, Al and Angela Holocker, Metamora.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eber and Wanda Hale.
Brandon was a freshman at Fieldcrest High School, Minonk. He was a member of the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club and an Honorary Woodford County Deputy Sheriff. Brandon touched and inspired many lives throughout his journey around the world. He was very loving and thoughtful and always put others first and never wanted anyone to go without.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with Jay Hurd officiating. It will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Minonk Facebook page. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.