Byron "Louie" Davenport

Louie served in the Army and was stationed in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry 2/8 Battalion Headquarters Co. and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a skilled carpenter and owned Davenport Construction of Eureka. Louie built and remodeled homes in the area for many years, including his home in Secor. He took great pride in their home and spent much time perfecting it. Louie was grateful for his customer's loyalty throughout his career, where many customers became lifelong friends. He built Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the ceremony with Diane was the second wedding at the church. Louie shared a love story many years ago with Diane and they then rekindled their love in 1987. He proposed to her in a tree bear hunting in Canada. Louie was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eureka American Legion Post No. 466, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Carpenter’s Union and the Eureka Sportsman’s Club. He loved to bow hunt and had three deer in Pope & Young and countless other trophies. Louie also enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping and frying fish. Cooking over an open fire was a favorite. He loved to cook and was very competitive in the kitchen. Louie made numerous pieces of furniture, many from wood he had harvested. He gardened with a passion, sharing with his friends, neighbors, and nurses, too. Louie had countless good friends he held close to his heart. His cancer care providers became friends, story sharers and fishing partners.