Byron Ulrich

Jack spent his life in Eureka, as he attended Price School, which was a former single room, and later graduated from Eureka High School, where he played football. He attended North Central College in Naperville and later served in the Army Reserves as a paratrooper. The couple made their home in Eureka in the Knolls at the family farm for nearly 40 years on Gloria Drive and later at Maple Lawn. Jack was a farmer before his marriage and while employed at Caterpillar, he worked the land that God created. He initially farmed with his Uncle Jim Ulrich and his father before he farmed on his own. Jack was a tinkerer at heart and worked at jobs both big and small, as he did not quit until each one was complete. He had a long career at Cat and was employed there for 31 years. His time at Cat began in the apprenticeship program, as he operated many machines on the manufacturing side. When he retired, he was at the Mossville plant in the research and development department. Jack was an avid cyclist and put in many miles on trips with family, friends and the church youth group on numerous back roads and trails around the Midwest. He built and flew model airplanes and volunteered with numerous organizations including the Mennonite Disaster Service, Camp Menno Haven, Peoria Mission and Habitat for Humanity. Jack spent his life devoted to the Lord, his family, friends and church. He led singing, participated in special music groups, which included an octet with his sister, Cathi. Jack was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, for many years and where he was a youth fellowship sponsor. Later, the couple became members of Northwood Community Church in Peoria, where he enjoyed working at Discovery Land, the children’s program. He could often be found reading books, playing games or enjoying time with the kids of Northwood. Jack also participated in the Senior Plus 55 gatherings. Other family members--many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles--were an important part of Jack’s life. Vacations often centered around family reunions and celebrations. Summers with family rotated between the homes of the couples’ siblings and there were several multi-family adventures in a station wagon or van to Virginia and Washington, D.C. In retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling. They spent time during the winter in the state of Florida for many years. He liked the small coastal town of Cedar Key and their time in Sarasota. They also experienced Haiti, the Dominican Republic, London, Israel, Puerto Rico and Arizona. The couple would also spend time in Chicago, Iowa and Virginia, where their daughters lived to help with home projects and take part in their social, family and work activities. Jack was a loving husband and father, as he helped raised three girls and taught them to have a strong faith, love the land, read and appreciate music and the arts. He supported his “girls” in all their pursuits. Jack celebrated their career choices, family milestones and supported them in so many ways including a cross country trip for a master’s program, the gutting and rehabilitation of a house in Chicago and secretive fixes around the farm in Iowa.