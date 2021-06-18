Carol Engle

Carol was a registered nurse (RN), as she received her training at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was extremely proud of her work during the polio pandemic where she was helping patients in need. Carol was employed as a nurse in the East Peoria School District for many years before she retired. Always wanting to give of herself and help others, she and her husband would volunteer for many community organizations over the years and were very active with the East Peoria Festival of Lights and the East Peoria Optimist Club. Carol also loved to volunteer and help at the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, Peoria.