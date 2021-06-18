Carol Engle

ROANOKE – Carol J. Engle, 92, died at 3:48 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home in East Peoria.
She was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Roanoke, the daughter of Peter and Minnie Fauber Herbst. She married E.P. “Tack” Engle on Jan. 27, 1951. He died Nov. 4, 2001.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan (John) Wisneski, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one grandson, Matthew Wisneski, Washington, D.C., and one sister, Lila Herbst, Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Greg Engle, and one brother, Dick Herbst.
Carol was a registered nurse (RN), as she received her training at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was extremely proud of her work during the polio pandemic where she was helping patients in need. Carol was employed as a nurse in the East Peoria School District for many years before she retired. Always wanting to give of herself and help others, she and her husband would volunteer for many community organizations over the years and were very active with the East Peoria Festival of Lights and the East Peoria Optimist Club. Carol also loved to volunteer and help at the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, Peoria.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke, at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, 600 N. Main Street, Peoria, 61606.