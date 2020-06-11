DANVERS – Carolyn Ott, 78, died at 2:09 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home in Danvers.
She was born April 18, 1942, in Bloomington, the daughter of Herbert and Gertrude Kath Alsene. She married Donald Ott on Nov. 14, 1959, in Bloomington. He survives.
Other survivors include three daughters, Deb (Steve) Sutter, Suellen (Virgil) Kaeb and Becky (Mark) Doran; three sons, Mikel (Michele) Ott, Jim (Lorna) Ott and John (Amy) Ott; 13 grandchildren, Angie (Luke) Luginbuhl, Clint (Elise) Sutter, Craig (Angela) Sutter, Megan (Devin) Olson, Morgan (Ryan) Frye, Micah Ott, Adam (Tara) Ott, Shelby (Nate) Rose, Dakota Ott, Kylie Ott, MaKenna Ott, Catlin (Jay) Jensen and Axel Doran, and 13 great-grandchildren, Elijah Luginbuhl, Toby Luginbuhl, Blaze Luginbuhl, Addie Luginbuhl, Brynn Sutter, Kate Sutter, Lillian Sutter, Noah Sutter, Hosanna Sutter, Caroline Olson, Mary Jensen, Remielle Ott and Talon Ott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers, including one in infancy.
Carolyn was a homemaker and also a certified medical assistant. She was instrumental in the creation of the Danvers Emergency Ambulance Rescue Service (DEARS) and also served on the Danvers Fire and Rescue board for many years. Carolyn was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church in Goodfield. Family and Faith was always first with Carolyn and she never knew a stranger. She was a 4-H leader and helped teach sewing projects. Carolyn was a Sunday school teacher and loved to be “Mom Ott” to so many people. There was always room around her dining room table. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Carolyn touched all those she met with warmth, kindness, and compassion. Her faith in God gave her the strength to face the many medical challenges she endured. Carolyn planted an eternal seed of love that will bloom in our hearts forever.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. It will be available to view at the church’s website (www.goodfieldacchurch.org). Visitation will take place Monday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be in effect for both visitation and service. Masks will be required. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield/AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call for AC Central.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.