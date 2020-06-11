Carolyn Ott 

Carolyn was a homemaker and also a certified medical assistant. She was instrumental in the creation of the Danvers Emergency Ambulance Rescue Service (DEARS) and also served on the Danvers Fire and Rescue board for many years. Carolyn was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church in Goodfield. Family and Faith was always first with Carolyn and she never knew a stranger. She was a 4-H leader and helped teach sewing projects. Carolyn was a Sunday school teacher and loved to be “Mom Ott” to so many people. There was always room around her dining room table. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Carolyn touched all those she met with warmth, kindness, and compassion. Her faith in God gave her the strength to face the many medical challenges she endured. Carolyn planted an eternal seed of love that will bloom in our hearts forever.