Cathy Rossman

The couple began their life together in Elgin, where she worked for an orthodontist as a hygienist. When he joined the Army in June 1968, Cathy briefly moved back to the state of Pennsylvania, while he finished training. She joined him at Ft. Benning near Columbus, Ga. From there, they traveled across the country for eight years and started their family. They settled in Eureka, Ill., in 1978. By that time, Cathy dedicated herself to her family to raise their three children. When the children were older, she went back to work, as she was an alcohol and abuse counselor for many years in various local hospitals, including the Tazwood Center, Hopedale Hospital (Hopedale Medical Complex) and Eureka School District No. 140. When she left that career path, her passion became watching and raising kids for more than 25 years through a daycare service she provided to area children. These children and their families became her extended family and she cherished watching them grow up and reveled in their milestones. Cathy was extremely proud of her children, their accomplishments and whole-heartedly took on the role of grandmother. She enjoyed spending quiet time with them when they were little and watched them follow their passions which included baseball, basketball, softball, swimming, dancing, gymnastics, playing instruments and marching in the flag corp. Always a voracious reader, Cathy especially turned to books in the past year and a half. She was known to check out a handful of books during each library visit. Books became her sanctuary. Cathy’s quick wit and her smile will be missed by so many. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to so many.