Charles Ludwig

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SECOR – Charles B. Ludwig, 77, died at 3:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Goodfield, the son of Alfred and Gladys Blain Ludwig.

Survivors include one son, Alan (Melanie) Ludwig, Benson; four grandchildren, Heather (Warren) Blunier and Barrett Ludwig, both of Eureka, Brittany Ludwig, Benson and Cody Wagner, Champaign; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Colette) Ludwig, Eureka; one sister, Sally Ludwig, Eureka and close friend, Kathy Hudson, Secor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Chris Ludwig.

Charles served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a Golden Gloves champion in boxing in 1959. Charles worked as a mechanic with Caterpillar for 30 years and also served as Palestine Township road commissioner. He was a member of Eureka American Legion Post No. 466, Eureka Saddle Club, Secor Sportsman’s Club and United Auto Workers Local No. 974 of East Peoria.