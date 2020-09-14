Charles Ludwig

SECOR – Charles B. Ludwig, 77, died at 3:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
He was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Goodfield, the son of Alfred and Gladys Blain Ludwig.
Survivors include one son, Alan (Melanie) Ludwig, Benson; four grandchildren, Heather (Warren) Blunier and Barrett Ludwig, both of Eureka, Brittany Ludwig, Benson and Cody Wagner, Champaign; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Colette) Ludwig, Eureka; one sister, Sally Ludwig, Eureka and close friend, Kathy Hudson, Secor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Chris Ludwig.
Charles served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a Golden Gloves champion in boxing in 1959. Charles worked as a mechanic with Caterpillar for 30 years and also served as Palestine Township road commissioner. He was a member of Eureka American Legion Post No. 466, Eureka Saddle Club, Secor Sportsman’s Club and United Auto Workers Local No. 974 of East Peoria.
Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka, with the Rev. Jennie Churchman officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Post 466. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the family.
