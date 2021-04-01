Charlotte Smith

EUREKA – Charlotte L.M. Smith, 85, died peacefully at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Streator, the daughter of Elmer and Polly Thompson Shofner. She married Jerry Smith on June 22, 1958, in Bloomington. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Mitch (Susan) Smith, Ft. Myers, Fla., and Marshall Smith, Eureka; three grandchildren, Kassandra (Trey) Hemming, St. Charles, Shelbi Smith, Aldie, Va., and Madison Smith, Tallahassee, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Tripp Hemming and Orson Hemming and one sister, Sharon Cusac, Atlanta, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and one grandson, Zachary.

Charlotte worked as a speech pathologist at Eureka High School for 38 years before she retired. She was a member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene, Eureka.

Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka with the Rev. Mike Stepp officiating. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church.