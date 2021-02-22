Christine Bishop

ROANOKE – Christine F. Bishop, 86, died at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home in Roanoke.

She was born April 15, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Clarence F. and Elizabeth J. Colpin Lauth. She married Delbert F. Bishop on Feb. 14, 1981, in Astoria. He survives.

Other survivors include three sons, David Waldschmidt and Douglas Waldschmidt, both of Roanoke and Donald Waldschmidt, Peoria; one stepdaughter, Betty LaClair, Fort Smith, Ark.; one stepson, Terry Bishop, El Paso; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one stepson and one stepdaughter.

Christine worked for the Eureka Vacuum Co. in Bloomington for approximately 20 years. She loved flowers, cooking, shopping and especially loved her dogs who were by her side all the way to end.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.