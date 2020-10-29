Clifford Lehman

EUREKA – Clifford L. Lehman, 93, died 2:20 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
He was born June 1, 1927 in Eureka, the son of Edward and Emma Haag Lehman. He married Maryellen Jeck on Sept. 9, 1947, in Eureka. She died March 21, 2020.
Survivors include four daughters, Rachel Lehman, Batavia, Suzanne (Richard) Middleton, Rutland, Emmalou (Brett) Walk, Carlock and Mary (Randy) Miller, Eureka; two sons, Philip (Carla) Lehman, Eureka and Andrew Lehman, Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren and twostepgreat-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Clifford graduated from Eureka High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eureka College. He served in the Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal. Clifford was a mail carrier, postmaster and later became a rural mail carrier with the Eureka Post Office for a total of 44 years before he retired on April 1, 1994. He was a part-time manager with the Eureka Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and also drove a bus for Eureka District No. 140 for seven years. Clifford was a member of the Grace Church of Nazarene in Eureka, where he taught Sunday school for all of his adult life as well as the treasurer for 50 years, and Eureka American Legion Post No. 466. He also served as a Boy Scout leader and volunteered at Heart House, Eureka, and the Peoria Southside Mission, Peoria.
Services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Gordon Barrick officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required for both the visitation and service. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.
