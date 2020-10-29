Clifford Lehman

Clifford graduated from Eureka High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eureka College. He served in the Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal. Clifford was a mail carrier, postmaster and later became a rural mail carrier with the Eureka Post Office for a total of 44 years before he retired on April 1, 1994. He was a part-time manager with the Eureka Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and also drove a bus for Eureka District No. 140 for seven years. Clifford was a member of the Grace Church of Nazarene in Eureka, where he taught Sunday school for all of his adult life as well as the treasurer for 50 years, and Eureka American Legion Post No. 466. He also served as a Boy Scout leader and volunteered at Heart House, Eureka, and the Peoria Southside Mission, Peoria.