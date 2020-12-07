Corey Craps 

ROANOKE – Corey L. Craps, 34, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Roanoke.

He was born Sept. 13, 1986, in Peoria, the son of Brian Craps and Carla Bohlander Smith.

Survivors include his father; his mother; one daughter, Mackenzie Craps; one brother, Kevin (Abby) Smith; two sisters, Brandi (Zack) Thornhill and Crystal (Doug) Sizelove; maternal grandmother, Shirley Bohlander; four nieces; three nephews; many close friends and family and his beloved dogs, Charlie and Rosebud.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lambert and Norma Craps, and his maternal grandfather, Richard Bohlander.

Corey worked as a machine operator at Tri-C Co. in Eureka until September of 2019. After that, he worked for a short period at Bella Elevator, Roanoke. He became a father in 2009 and his daughter became his number one. Corey was a very loving, dedicated father. When he was not spending time with his daughter, he enjoyed racing, music and spending time with his friends and family. Corey was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

Visitation will be held today from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke followed by a private family service. Social distancing and attendance guidelines will be observed and masks are requested.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.