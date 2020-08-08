Craig Lepretre

Craig graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1982. He worked at the Caterpillar plant in Pontiac for over 20 years. Craig was a member of the United Auto Workers Local No. 2096 of Pontiac. He loved the outdoors where any bit of free time one would find him spending it with his fiance either fishing, mushroom hunting, four wheeling or just driving his truck around the country side. Craig loved to hunt and shoot his bow and arrow and one could always find him tinkering around, as he loved to be a fixer upper. Most of all though, Craig loved being around his family and those he loved. He enjoyed going to Six Flags with family and especially loved his dog, Kia, who was always by his side.