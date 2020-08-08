Craig Lepretre

MINONK – Craig E. Lepretre, 55, died at 6:13 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
He was born Nov. 13, 1964, in Peoria, the son of Amand E. “Emil” and Nancy Henkel Lepretre.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy (Leroy) Monge; one daughter, Nichole Lepretre; one sister, Michelle (Dan) Schirer; three brothers, Bruce (Carolyn) Lepretre, Brian (Rick Cockream) Lepretre and Jared (Julie) Lepretre; many nieces and nephews; his fiancé, Melody Kalkwarf; her son, Matthew (Valerie) Kalkwarf; her daughter, Brianna Kalkwarf and her two grandchildren, Wesley Kalkwarf and Lincoln Kalkwarf.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.
Craig graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1982. He worked at the Caterpillar plant in Pontiac for over 20 years. Craig was a member of the United Auto Workers Local No. 2096 of Pontiac. He loved the outdoors where any bit of free time one would find him spending it with his fiance either fishing, mushroom hunting, four wheeling or just driving his truck around the country side. Craig loved to hunt and shoot his bow and arrow and one could always find him tinkering around, as he loved to be a fixer upper. Most of all though, Craig loved being around his family and those he loved. He enjoyed going to Six Flags with family and especially loved his dog, Kia, who was always by his side.
Services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Visitation will take place Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
