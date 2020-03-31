EUREKA – Curtis E. Smith Sr., 57, of Columbus, Kan., formerly of Eureka, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

He was born May 12, 1962, in Peoria, the son of Gene and Linda Zimmerman Smith. He married Diane Ritthaler on July 19, 1984.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include his parents of Eureka; two daughters, Amie (Chad) Tysinger, East Peoria and Megan Smith, Morton; one son, Curt (Alicia) Smith, Hardin; three grandchildren, Faith, Ella and Zach; two sisters, Darlene (DaVon) Mishler, Mishawaka, Ind., and Tamera (Matt) Gordon, Columbus, Ind.; one nephew, Mason, and one niece, Ava.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Amos and Gladys Smith, and his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mabel Zimmerman.

Curtis graduated from Eureka High School in 1980 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from Ft. Hays State (Kan.) University, Hays, in 2002. He was the owner/operator of Grizzly Trucking and specialized in heavy haul loads. Curtis loved the Dallas Cowboys as well as time with his grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.