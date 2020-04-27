Daniel Cargill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINONK – Daniel Ray Cargill 67, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in Minonk.

He was born June 29, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Froble and Vivian Kallenbach Cargill. He married Deborah Slater on June 9, 1990. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Jon (Billie Stokowski) Cargill, Minonk and Jason (Stacy) Cargill, Wenona; one sister, Lynn (Terry) Smith, Lanark and two nieces, Rachel Smith, Lincoln and Heather Lancaster, Baileyville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Daniel was a member of the United Auto Workers Local No. 2096 and the Toluca Sportsman's Club. He loved traveling with his wife and considered them lucky for the places that they were able to visit. Daniel really enjoyed riding his Harley. He loved anything with wheels and especially enjoyed watching car shows. Daniel was also an avid Chicago Cubs’ fan.

Due to the coronavirus, a private family service will be Thursday in the Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk with the Rev. Richard Reed officiating. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Food Pantry.

